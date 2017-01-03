Dos Croquetas Delivers Handcrafted Croquetas to Your Door
"I would hear it so often, everywhere I go, it got me thinking," said Fernandez. "Miami doesn't have anyone making non-traditional croquetas, so I would.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|TRUMP NOT TRENDING on TOPIX !
|2 hr
|ZIKA Causes Repub...
|3
|Miami Beach mosquitoes test positive for Zika R...
|2 hr
|ZIKA Causes Repub...
|10
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida
|Mon
|Earl in KY Jelly
|13
|The Mabus mystery solved !!!! (Nov '08)
|Mon
|Wall-Eyed Trump
|22
|Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08)
|Sun
|Cuban
|202
|adam the macho lifeguard to star in new play
|Sun
|Desi Arnes Jr HUNG
|5
|Only for handsome men :)
|Jan 6
|Old Millennia Tramp
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC