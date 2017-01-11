Donuts! Returns to Wynwood in March, Tickets on Sale Now

In 2017, Donuts!, presented by Vine Communications, will return on March 30. Instead of the Wynwood Yard, the second-annual event will be housed at MAPS Backlot , a 10,500-square-foot alfresco event space. "We'll be able to accommodate more people and provide an even better backdrop to showcase all of the delicious doughnuts that are available in our hometown," Vine Communications' Alyssa Perez says.

