Donuts! Returns to Wynwood in March, Tickets on Sale Now
In 2017, Donuts!, presented by Vine Communications, will return on March 30. Instead of the Wynwood Yard, the second-annual event will be housed at MAPS Backlot , a 10,500-square-foot alfresco event space. "We'll be able to accommodate more people and provide an even better backdrop to showcase all of the delicious doughnuts that are available in our hometown," Vine Communications' Alyssa Perez says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miami Beach mosquitoes test positive for Zika R...
|3 hr
|Moishe Keisterbalm
|18
|MIAMI OUTBREAK of EARLY-ONSET REPUBLICANISM !
|3 hr
|Moishe Keisterbalm
|1
|Only for handsome men :)
|4 hr
|Moishe Keisterbalm
|6
|Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me?
|4 hr
|ADAMs Cuban Girlf...
|3
|New road projects to begin on Biscayne Boulevar...
|Wed
|Moses Keisterbalm...
|2
|TRUMP NOT TRENDING on TOPIX !
|Tue
|ZIKA Causes Repub...
|3
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida
|Jan 9
|Earl in KY Jelly
|13
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC