Deadly attack on festival goers at Me...

Deadly attack on festival goers at Mexican resort nightclub

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

A Mexican police officer said Monday a gunman has killed at least five people and wounded nine others at a nightclub in the Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen during a BPM festival. McClatchy correspondent Franco OrdoA ez talks to some of the Cubans who were en route to the United States and are now stuck at the border in Mexico, following an abrupt end to immigration policy for Cubans known as "wet foot, dry foot."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES ! 27 min Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... 1 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 3
Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me? 6 hr Ashley McIsaac Sh... 11
News MSNBC's Mariana Atentsio: Rich, Gorgeous, Famou... 9 hr tomin cali 1
why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09) 17 hr Black Truth 530
Gay/Bi teens in Florida Sun Samt32 14
The Mabus mystery solved !!!! (Nov '08) Sun Wezel 23
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,994 • Total comments across all topics: 277,969,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC