Craft beer, oyster bar and doughnuts ...

Craft beer, oyster bar and doughnuts in Little Havana? Ita s happening.

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Little Havana is about to see a boom in dining destinations, from craft beer bars and doughnuts to oyster bars and gourmet hamburgers Bill Fuller, a partner of Ball & Chain restored the historic establishment that helped open Calle Ocho to new food options. Cici Rodriquez and husband David, are future parents, and business owners of Union Beer Store on Calle Ocho which offers new beverage options in the historic neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
A tune for Obama 5 hr Evil Roy Slade 1
TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON ! 9 hr PUTZ PENCE 15
News Miami Beach mosquitoes test positive for Zika R... 10 hr mosaic - MoSATAN 19
FBI DIRECTOR to be FIRED for TREASON ! 10 hr treason watch 8
News 2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th... 13 hr 25or6to4 1
Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me? 20 hr Maxwell Totts 17
trump the Tue rump has got u 1
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,201 • Total comments across all topics: 278,043,124

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC