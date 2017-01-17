Craft beer, oyster bar and doughnuts in Little Havana? Ita s happening.
Little Havana is about to see a boom in dining destinations, from craft beer bars and doughnuts to oyster bars and gourmet hamburgers Bill Fuller, a partner of Ball & Chain restored the historic establishment that helped open Calle Ocho to new food options. Cici Rodriquez and husband David, are future parents, and business owners of Union Beer Store on Calle Ocho which offers new beverage options in the historic neighborhood.
