Couple open Little Haiti roastery; Perriconea s owner says a The coffee is wonderfula
The Great Circle Coffee logo was inspired by a cross-section of a coffee cherry/fruit, which sometimes forms a heart shape. Sergio Boppel and Carolina Jaar moved from Boston to Miami in pursuit of warmer weather and their longtime dream of opening a coffee roastery.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me?
|31 min
|Maxwell Totts
|4
|:::::: Chris perry::::::::: MMA's best (Jun '11)
|9 hr
|HOLLYWOOD BOXING
|5
|Worthless people yes you
|11 hr
|Rick grande
|1
|Miami Beach mosquitoes test positive for Zika R...
|22 hr
|Moishe Keisterbalm
|18
|MIAMI OUTBREAK of EARLY-ONSET REPUBLICANISM !
|22 hr
|Moishe Keisterbalm
|1
|Only for handsome men :)
|22 hr
|Moishe Keisterbalm
|6
|New road projects to begin on Biscayne Boulevar...
|Wed
|Moses Keisterbalm...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC