Coral Gables grad, Harvard pal honored by Forbes for college financial aid guide

Coral Gables High School alumnus Cole Scanlon and Luke Heine, both of Harvard College, were recognized in Forbes 30 Under 30 for founding the Fair Opportunity Project for high school students throughout the United States. Miami-native Jon Jay of the Chicago Cubs recently hosted the sixth annual Jon Jay and FMS bonds Celebrity Bowling Challenge.

