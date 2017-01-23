Community to honor Freeman Wyche, retired pastor of Liberty City Church of Christ
Dr. Freeman T. Wyche, an icon in Miami's Christian community, has stepped down as the pastor of Liberty City Church of Christ, where he has been the spiritual leader for more than 38 years. His time at the church will be celebrated 5 p.m. Feb. 11, at the Miami Police B.A. Banquet Hall, 2300 NW 14th St. The program will include speakers and lots of music.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lamb scam
|8 hr
|Quinn
|13
|Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me?
|10 hr
|ComeGetYourShot
|28
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|15 hr
|Alternate News
|5
|2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th...
|15 hr
|Moishe Keisterbalm
|3
|MIAMI Girl Charlene Duggs Spills All on TRUMP !
|15 hr
|Moishe Keisterbalm
|5
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida
|Mon
|Anonymous
|15
|Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08)
|Mon
|Patrick Omar McCa...
|203
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC