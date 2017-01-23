Community to honor Freeman Wyche, retired pastor of Liberty City Church of Christ

Dr. Freeman T. Wyche, an icon in Miami's Christian community, has stepped down as the pastor of Liberty City Church of Christ, where he has been the spiritual leader for more than 38 years. His time at the church will be celebrated 5 p.m. Feb. 11, at the Miami Police B.A. Banquet Hall, 2300 NW 14th St. The program will include speakers and lots of music.

