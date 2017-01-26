Coconut Grove Arts Festival 2017 Music Lineup Will Rock the Bayfront
The first month of the new year hasn't yet wrapped up, but you should start planning your Presidents' Day weekend now. For the third year in a row, New Times has partnered with the Coconut Grove Arts Festival to showcase some of Miami's best music talent during the holiday weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesters of all ages, races, faiths decry Pre...
|8 hr
|Americano
|1
|Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me?
|8 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|32
|2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th...
|16 hr
|Brad
|4
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|23 hr
|jemma
|16
|Lamb scam
|Jan 24
|Quinn
|13
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|Jan 24
|Alternate News
|5
|MIAMI Girl Charlene Duggs Spills All on TRUMP !
|Jan 24
|Moishe Keisterbalm
|5
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC