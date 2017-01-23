Coco Treats Baby Chanel to Her Very F...

Coco Treats Baby Chanel to Her Very First Yacht Ride During Family Vacation in Miami

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: E! Online

As the proud mom and fitness guru continued her vacation in Miami, fans were treated to baby Chanel 's latest milestone. It's time for this cutie's very first boat ride.

Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "... 57 min Alternate News 5
News 2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th... 1 hr Moishe Keisterbalm 3
MIAMI Girl Charlene Duggs Spills All on TRUMP ! 1 hr Moishe Keisterbalm 5
Gay/Bi teens in Florida 11 hr Anonymous 15
Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08) 17 hr Patrick Omar McCa... 203
Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me? 19 hr Charlene Chan Gon... 27
Lamb scam Sun Anonymous 12
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,815 • Total comments across all topics: 278,199,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC