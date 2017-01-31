Coast Guard plucks stranded diver off...

Coast Guard plucks stranded diver off Dania Beach

The Coast Guard rescued a diver after the boat he was started taking on water off of Dania Beach on Jan. 31, 2017. A central Florida deputy accused of stealing money out of people's wallets is caught on his own body camera.

