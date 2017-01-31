Coast Guard plucks stranded diver off Dania Beach
The Coast Guard rescued a diver after the boat he was started taking on water off of Dania Beach on Jan. 31, 2017. A central Florida deputy accused of stealing money out of people's wallets is caught on his own body camera.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ADAM the MACHO LIFEGUARD - The LEGEND BEGINS !
|19 min
|CUBAN SINGS
|1
|ADAM the MACHO LIFEGUARD on the BEACH !
|3 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|2
|Adam the Macho Lifeguard to play "Horny Snuggle...
|Mon
|Conchita Cochina ...
|2
|TRUMP - NUCLEAR WINTER Will END GLOBAL WARMING !
|Mon
|Blind Mans Bluff
|4
|Dirt on my boots
|Mon
|Enter Username
|1
|TRUMP GIRL SPILLS ALL on TRUMP
|Sun
|Chinky Poundmaker
|3
|Rio ATM devices
|Sun
|Brat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC