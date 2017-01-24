City digs into tunnel beneath Miami R...

City digs into tunnel beneath Miami River

9 hrs ago Read more: Miami Today

Directors of Miami's Downtown Development Authority heard Francis Suarez, Miami commissioner and mayoral aspirant, ask their support Friday for a tunnel beneath the Miami River just east of Brickell Avenue. The downtown authority has waged battle with the US Coast Guard, Florida Department of Transportation and Miami River Commission over what it says are improper openings of the Brickell Avenue bridge that bring traffic to a standstill downtown and in surrounding areas.

