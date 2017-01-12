Citizen Scientist hosts showing of Before the Flood Thursda

Key Biscayne's Citizen Scientist Project is inviting residents to a free screening of the award-winning movie Before the Flood , which highlights the threat of climate change and looks across the globe for reasons for hope. According to information from the filmmakers, Before the Flood , which is presented by National Geographic and features Academy Award-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio, presents audiences with the question, "If you could know the truth about the threat of climate change would you want to know? DiCaprio, in his role as a United Nations Messenger of Peace, travels to five continents and the Arctic to witness climate change firsthand.

