Brown Harris Stevens acquires Miami b...

Brown Harris Stevens acquires Miami brokerage with 78 agents

Next Story Prev Story
36 min ago Read more: Business Journal

New York-based real estate brokerage Brown Harris Stevens announced its acquisition of Avatar Real Estate Services, which has 78 agents in its home base of Miami.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Miami Beach mosquitoes test positive for Zika R... 4 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 16
Only for handsome men :) 4 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 5
News New road projects to begin on Biscayne Boulevar... 15 hr Moses Keisterbalm... 2
TRUMP NOT TRENDING on TOPIX ! Tue ZIKA Causes Repub... 3
Gay/Bi teens in Florida Jan 9 Earl in KY Jelly 13
The Mabus mystery solved !!!! (Nov '08) Jan 9 Wall-Eyed Trump 22
Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08) Jan 8 Cuban 202
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,610 • Total comments across all topics: 277,826,160

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC