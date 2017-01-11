Brown Harris Stevens acquires Miami brokerage with 78 agents
New York-based real estate brokerage Brown Harris Stevens announced its acquisition of Avatar Real Estate Services, which has 78 agents in its home base of Miami.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miami Beach mosquitoes test positive for Zika R...
|4 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|16
|Only for handsome men :)
|4 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|5
|New road projects to begin on Biscayne Boulevar...
|15 hr
|Moses Keisterbalm...
|2
|TRUMP NOT TRENDING on TOPIX !
|Tue
|ZIKA Causes Repub...
|3
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida
|Jan 9
|Earl in KY Jelly
|13
|The Mabus mystery solved !!!! (Nov '08)
|Jan 9
|Wall-Eyed Trump
|22
|Help Cuban American Pablo Ibar (Dec '08)
|Jan 8
|Cuban
|202
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC