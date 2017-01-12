Brother vs. brother: Carollos in tiff over Joea s run for Franka s Miami commission seat
Having already served as the mayor of Miami, and spent the better part of two decades in public office, Joe Carollo likely needs little introduction to voters now that he's running for the city's District 3 commission seat . Still, it helps that he shares a last name with the man who currently occupies the post - his younger brother, Frank Carollo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Worthless people yes you
|1 hr
|Rick grande
|7
|Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me?
|1 hr
|BigBill
|12
|FUTURE SENATORS of The UNITED STATES !
|3 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|4 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|3
|MSNBC's Mariana Atentsio: Rich, Gorgeous, Famou...
|12 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09)
|20 hr
|Black Truth
|530
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida
|Sun
|Samt32
|14
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC