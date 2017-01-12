Brother vs. brother: Carollos in tiff...

Brother vs. brother: Carollos in tiff over Joea s run for Franka s Miami commission seat

Having already served as the mayor of Miami, and spent the better part of two decades in public office, Joe Carollo likely needs little introduction to voters now that he's running for the city's District 3 commission seat . Still, it helps that he shares a last name with the man who currently occupies the post - his younger brother, Frank Carollo.

