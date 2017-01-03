Biscayne Boulevard to be repaired abo...

Biscayne Boulevard to be repaired about four months in Miamia s Upper East Side corridor

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Now that the holidays are over, roadwork will resume in earnest this week on expressways, avenues and streets in Miami-Dade County. The commute will be hampered by a new road project on Biscayne Boulevard in Miami, as well as ongoing work on expressways such as the Homestead Extension of Florida's Turnpike, Interstate 75, State Roads 874, 836 and 826, and on various surface roads including Krome Avenue and LeJeune Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Join Adam the Macho Lifeguard at this Years Gay... (Apr '15) 8 hr BigBill 13
Review: Rainaway Roofing Corp. (May '14) 10 hr ScamWatch 56
It's tasty Mon Six 333 1
Good food Mon Stupid topic 1
Gay/Bi teens in Florida Mon Anto544 11
why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09) Mon Rob 524
The ART of The DEAL ! - Obama gets Rushmore - T... Jan 1 3 POSTS HERE 1
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Syria
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,963 • Total comments across all topics: 277,587,842

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC