Biscayne Boulevard to be repaired about four months in Miamia s Upper East Side corridor

Now that the holidays are over, roadwork will resume in earnest this week on expressways, avenues and streets in Miami-Dade County. The commute will be hampered by a new road project on Biscayne Boulevard in Miami, as well as ongoing work on expressways such as the Homestead Extension of Florida's Turnpike, Interstate 75, State Roads 874, 836 and 826, and on various surface roads including Krome Avenue and LeJeune Road.

