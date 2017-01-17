Big Miami projects strike a nerve as the mayor vows to veto one

Miami's mayor said he will block a controversial seven-acre development on the city's Upper East Side, punctuating a day of angst about over-development and gentrification in Miami's northeast neighborhoods. Mayor TomA s Regalado confirmed late Wednesday that he is opposed to ACRE GCDM Bay Investments' proposed Legions West project , which would replace a collection of low-rise apartment buildings and a former American Legion hall next to a historic park with a 1.2 million-square-foot complex of shops, apartments, condos and restaurants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.