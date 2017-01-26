Bernice Steinbaum Returns With New Coconut Grove Gallery
The legendary gallerist, who opened her eponymous gallery on a semi-quiet corner of NW 36th Street in the quasi-industrial and working class community of Wynwood fifteen years ago, helped turn the former warehouse district into a bustling arts haven. Ten years later, she closed her space , saying it was "time to pass the gauntlet."
