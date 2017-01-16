ATV, motorcycle riders causing traffic backups on South Florida roads | Video

ATV, motorcycle riders causing traffi...

ATV, motorcycle riders causing traffic backups on South Florida roads

ATV riders are roving South Florida streets as part of the Wheels Up, Guns Down annual ride, causing traffic backups. Riders were crowding surface streets in northwest Miami-Dade, including at U.S. 441 and 103rd Street, according to TV station reports on Twitter.

