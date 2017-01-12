Annual parade celebrates Martin Luthe...

Annual parade celebrates Martin Luther King Jr.

57 min ago Read more: The Miami Herald

The Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade made its way through Miami Monday with fanfare from local high school marching bands, fire trucks, food and floats. Bruce Symonette enjoys the entertainment during the Annual MLK Parade along N.W. 54 street in Miami on Monday, Jan. 16, 2017.

Miami, FL

