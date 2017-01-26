American Dream Miami Mega-Mall Wins Preliminary Vote Before County Commission
American Dream Miami sailed through to another political victory on Wednesday as Miami-Dade commissioners granted preliminary approval for the $3 billion retail theme park near Miami Lakes and Hialeah. In a 10-1 vote, the commission granted American Dream's request to let the approval process move to Tallahassee before the application comes back to Miami-Dade for a final vote later this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Construction Equipment Guide.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Protesters of all ages, races, faiths decry Pre...
|13 hr
|Americano
|1
|Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me?
|13 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|32
|2 men questioned over MLK Day shooting of 8, th...
|20 hr
|Brad
|4
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida (Jul '16)
|Thu
|jemma
|16
|Lamb scam
|Jan 24
|Quinn
|13
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|Jan 24
|Alternate News
|5
|MIAMI Girl Charlene Duggs Spills All on TRUMP !
|Jan 24
|Moishe Keisterbalm
|5
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC