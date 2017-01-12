Alicia Ortiz takes the reins as chair of the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce

Times are changing at the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center, and Alicia Ortiz, the new chairperson of the Board of Directors for the business organization is ready to move the Village forward in 2017 with a combination of energy, optimism and expertise that will benefit everybody. "For me it's exciting because we're building on what Kathye left behind and taking the Chamber to the next level," Ortiz said, referencing the popular past Chamber director.

