Alicia Ortiz takes the reins as chair of the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce
Times are changing at the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce & Visitors Center, and Alicia Ortiz, the new chairperson of the Board of Directors for the business organization is ready to move the Village forward in 2017 with a combination of energy, optimism and expertise that will benefit everybody. "For me it's exciting because we're building on what Kathye left behind and taking the Chamber to the next level," Ortiz said, referencing the popular past Chamber director.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Islander News.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MSNBC's Mariana Atentsio: Rich, Gorgeous, Famou...
|28 min
|tomin cali
|1
|" RUSE UP .. RUSE UP ... RUSE unto Your Power "...
|47 min
|The Parachute Can...
|1
|Hey Adam the Macho Lifeguard, Remember me?
|7 hr
|Denmark Dick
|9
|why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09)
|8 hr
|Black Truth
|530
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida
|16 hr
|Samt32
|14
|The Mabus mystery solved !!!! (Nov '08)
|22 hr
|Wezel
|23
|Worthless people yes you
|23 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|6
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC