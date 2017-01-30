After Trump, Russians are back in the game for Miami real estate

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks on the phone with Vladimir Putin, Russia's president, during the first official phone talks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Saturday, Jan. 28, 2017. Putin and Trump exchanged views on Russia-U.S. relations as Republicans in the U.S. Senate intensify calls to keep sanctions on Russia in place.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.