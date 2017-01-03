After Complaints, Florida Democratic ...

After Complaints, Florida Democratic Party Will Hold Hearing on Wealthy Donor's Election

When Stephen Bittel, a wealthy Democratic megadonor from Miami Beach, announced plans to run for the top job at the Florida Democratic Party, pushback was inevitable. Bittel, who made the majority of his fortune selling properties on Lincoln Road, is the public face of Florida Strong, an organization that donates Koch brothers-style "dark money" to Democratic candidates.

