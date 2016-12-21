West Perrine fatal shooting

West Perrine fatal shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Miami Herald

Miami-Dade Police Spokesman Carlos Rosario talks to the media while officers investigate a shooting scene at the 10100 block of West Indigo Street in West Perrine on Fri., Dec. 30, 2016. Monique Douglas, cousin of Jamal Rollins, also speaks to the media about the shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where is the boy 14 hr Chico312 1
Gay/Bi teens in Florida 15 hr Nobody 10
Join Adam the Macho Lifeguard at this Years Gay... (Apr '15) 17 hr BigBill 9
Sammy kamel 23 hr Jimmy Camel 2
Danny kannel Fri Kim 1
Looking for a stud male Yorkie Fri Earl 2
DISSOLVE the ELECTORAL COLLEGE OLIGARCHY ! Fri NO MORE OLIGARCHY 1
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
  1. Mexico
  2. Afghanistan
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,905 • Total comments across all topics: 277,502,654

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC