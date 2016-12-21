West Perrine fatal shooting
Miami-Dade Police Spokesman Carlos Rosario talks to the media while officers investigate a shooting scene at the 10100 block of West Indigo Street in West Perrine on Fri., Dec. 30, 2016. Monique Douglas, cousin of Jamal Rollins, also speaks to the media about the shooting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is the boy
|14 hr
|Chico312
|1
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida
|15 hr
|Nobody
|10
|Join Adam the Macho Lifeguard at this Years Gay... (Apr '15)
|17 hr
|BigBill
|9
|Sammy kamel
|23 hr
|Jimmy Camel
|2
|Danny kannel
|Fri
|Kim
|1
|Looking for a stud male Yorkie
|Fri
|Earl
|2
|DISSOLVE the ELECTORAL COLLEGE OLIGARCHY !
|Fri
|NO MORE OLIGARCHY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC