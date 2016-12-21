Top stories of 2016 for West Palm Beach

Downtown West Palm Beach is growing up, in every sense of the word. Many projects are on the drawing board more than $2 billion worth - from million-dollar condos to micro-apartments, top-tier offices and hotels and even a train station, as All Aboard Florida prepares for high-speed service from Miami to Orlando.

