The Five Best Miami Restaurants to Close in 2016

Sure, we lament the good food we can no longer enjoy at these establishments, but even worse is the city lost the work of many chefs pushing the local culinary scene forward. The shuttering of Michelle Berstein's Cena not only represented a flame fluttering out for one of Miami's two James Beard Award winners, but also hamstrung her chef de cuisine, Mike Mayta, who was largely responsible for executing Bernstein's day-to-day vision.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Miami New Times.