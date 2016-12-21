The accomplished Poitier family celebrates New Year in Miami and Nassau
From left, Alexandria Poitier, Bernadette Poitier, Dr. Joseph W. Poitier Jr., Sidney Poitier, Joni Poitier and Arleen Poitier in a 2007 photo taken in Atlanta. Bernadette Poitier, center, accepts the 2016 Saint Martin de Porres Award for Excellence from Robert Brown and Claire Worthy of the Office of Black Catholic Ministry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FIDEL CASTRO - CANNONIZED by POPE !
|7 hr
|Raoul Dahl Castro
|33
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|7 hr
|KING of CANADA
|14
|Join Adam the Macho Lifeguard at this Years Gay... (Apr '15)
|7 hr
|Adam Beached
|6
|A discussion with one of many Miami Cubans (Apr '11)
|21 hr
|Earl Spotted in O...
|33
|More Cuban Trash Destroyin Miami
|Wed
|Earls Record Play...
|8
|Do Black Girls or Mixed Black Girls Like Hispan... (Jul '10)
|Wed
|You Been Trumped
|155
|ADAM the MACHO LIFEGUARD ! Startling Photo !
|Wed
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC