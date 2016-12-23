Survivors mingle, honored at luncheon

Local Holocaust survivors were honored at a Caf Europa Hanukkah luncheon that took place at Beth Torah Benny Rok Campus in North Miami Beach. A crowd of 450 people, including survivors and their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, joined together at this recent luncheon organized by the Second Generation of Miami-Dade Holocaust Survivors, Inc. and Jewish Community Services of South Florida.

