South Florida volunteers bring stories to deaf and hard-of-hearing students
Volunteer storyteller Patty Pero signs to deaf students Zahir Brenes, Alexis Simmons and Jesser Ferrary at Auburndale Elementary School in Little Havana at an event hosted by the South Florida Deaf Recreation Association. Anides Rodriguez signs thank you for her books, baseball and Christmas hat at storytelling time at Auburndale Elementary School in Little Havana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09)
|31 min
|White Boy with a ...
|521
|FIDEL CASTRO - CANNONIZED by POPE !
|33 min
|AMERICAN OLIGARCHY
|23
|UN hails Fidel Castro as iconic leader of 20th ...
|38 min
|JFK made BooBoo
|3
|8 degrees below macho
|42 min
|Adolph Menjou Hitler
|11
|DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted !
|47 min
|GOD BLESS CUBA
|11
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|Fri
|Sheldon
|9
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida
|Fri
|Btmboi12
|9
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC