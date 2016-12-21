Sick children treated to a Kurios performance at Nicklaus Children's Hospital
Children who are spending the holiday season at Nicklaus Children's Hospital, were treated to a performance by some of the cast of Kurios, Cabinet of Curiosities, by Cirque Du Soleil, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Jackeline Gonzalez, 33, sheds tears while speaking and holding a photo of her sister, Caroline Agreda, during a press conference about drunk driving hosted at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted !
|2 hr
|Earl
|13
|FIDEL CASTRO - CANNONIZED by POPE !
|2 hr
|Earl
|24
|8 degrees below macho
|8 hr
|BigBill
|12
|why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09)
|16 hr
|White Boy with a ...
|521
|UN hails Fidel Castro as iconic leader of 20th ...
|16 hr
|JFK made BooBoo
|3
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|Fri
|Sheldon
|9
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida
|Fri
|Btmboi12
|9
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC