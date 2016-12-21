Several Miami lawyers eye high-profile U.S. attorneya s post
As President-elect Donald Trump awaits his inauguration next month, several Miami lawyers are quietly lining up to compete for the region's most powerful law enforcement post: U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida. Unlike previous presidential transitions, there doesn't appear to be a shoo-in directly tied to Trump for the coveted job to run one of the busiest districts in the nation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted !
|2 hr
|Earl
|13
|FIDEL CASTRO - CANNONIZED by POPE !
|2 hr
|Earl
|24
|8 degrees below macho
|8 hr
|BigBill
|12
|why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09)
|16 hr
|White Boy with a ...
|521
|UN hails Fidel Castro as iconic leader of 20th ...
|16 hr
|JFK made BooBoo
|3
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|Fri
|Sheldon
|9
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida
|Fri
|Btmboi12
|9
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC