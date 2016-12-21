Several Miami lawyers eye high-profil...

Several Miami lawyers eye high-profile U.S. attorneya s post

Wednesday Dec 21

As President-elect Donald Trump awaits his inauguration next month, several Miami lawyers are quietly lining up to compete for the region's most powerful law enforcement post: U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Florida. Unlike previous presidential transitions, there doesn't appear to be a shoo-in directly tied to Trump for the coveted job to run one of the busiest districts in the nation.

