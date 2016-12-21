Retailer The Limited is set to close its South Florida stores on Jan. 7, employees say
The Limited Stores has started to close locations across the U.S. as it prepares to file for bankrupty and possible liquidation, according to Bloomberg News. The retailer's South Florida stores are set to close on Jan. 7, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is the boy
|5 hr
|Chico312
|1
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida
|6 hr
|Nobody
|10
|Join Adam the Macho Lifeguard at this Years Gay... (Apr '15)
|8 hr
|BigBill
|9
|Sammy kamel
|14 hr
|Jimmy Camel
|2
|Danny kannel
|22 hr
|Kim
|1
|Looking for a stud male Yorkie
|Fri
|Earl
|2
|DISSOLVE the ELECTORAL COLLEGE OLIGARCHY !
|Fri
|NO MORE OLIGARCHY
|1
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC