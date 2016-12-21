Retailer The Limited is set to close ...

Retailer The Limited is set to close its South Florida stores on Jan. 7, employees say

22 hrs ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The Limited Stores has started to close locations across the U.S. as it prepares to file for bankrupty and possible liquidation, according to Bloomberg News. The retailer's South Florida stores are set to close on Jan. 7, 2017.

