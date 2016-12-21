Reminder: Don't Shoot Your Damn Gun Into the Air to Celebrate New Year's Eve
We've gone over this before , people. But despite annual appeals to not ring in the new year with celebratory gunfire, every few New Years someone in Miami is struck by a falling bullet.
