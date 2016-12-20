Public marinas on Virginia Key lose a...

Public marinas on Virginia Key lose a bit of controversy

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Miami Today

One of the most controversial aspects of plans to redevelop public marinas on Virginia Key - allowing wet slips in the larger historic basin fronting Miami Marine Stadium - is no longer being considered. That was made clear in documents provided to the Virginia Key Advisory Board and reviewed by members Monday.

