Professional musicians repay their mentors by giving free lessons to Miami youngsters
When Nicolaus Gelin started middle school at Young Men's Preparatory Academy in Wynwood, he dreamed of being in the school's music program. "I saw them play at the pep rallies and I wanted to be a part of it," said Nicolaus, 14. The opportunity came in 2013, when the school's former band director told Nicolaus there was going to be free guitar lessons after school twice a week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Join Adam the Macho Lifeguard at this Years Gay... (Apr '15)
|50 min
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|7
|FIDEL CASTRO - CANNONIZED by POPE !
|15 hr
|Raoul Dahl Castro
|33
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|15 hr
|KING of CANADA
|14
|A discussion with one of many Miami Cubans (Apr '11)
|Wed
|Earl Spotted in O...
|33
|More Cuban Trash Destroyin Miami
|Wed
|Earls Record Play...
|8
|Do Black Girls or Mixed Black Girls Like Hispan... (Jul '10)
|Wed
|You Been Trumped
|155
|ADAM the MACHO LIFEGUARD ! Startling Photo !
|Wed
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC