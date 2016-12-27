New Jungle Island operator plans broa...

New Jungle Island operator plans broad investments, changes

The company set to take over the lease of Jungle Island plans investments and improvements to turn the tropical attraction into a new and improved all-day adventure. ESJ Capital Partners LLC plans to enhance the facility on Watson Island by adding a zipline, water features and more dining and entertainment options.

