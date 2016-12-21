Man presumed dead after falling off p...

Man presumed dead after falling off personal watercraft

Read more: The Miami Herald

Authorities say a 32-year-old man is presumed dead after the personal watercraft he was riding hit a wave in a Miami lagoon. Miami Fire Rescue spokesman Ignatius Carroll says witnesses called 911 after they saw the man fall from the watercraft and never resurface Monday afternoon.

