Man presumed dead after falling off personal watercraft
Authorities say a 32-year-old man is presumed dead after the personal watercraft he was riding hit a wave in a Miami lagoon. Miami Fire Rescue spokesman Ignatius Carroll says witnesses called 911 after they saw the man fall from the watercraft and never resurface Monday afternoon.
