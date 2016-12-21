Key resident provides spirited educat...

Key resident provides spirited education at Florida Wine Academy

Red, white or shades of grapes in between: the wine culture on Key Biscayne now has a libation consulting professional to call its own, as Alessandra Esteves brings her wealth of knowledge to the Miami-based Florida Wine Academy, serving as its director of wine education. It's yet another opportunity for villagers to continue experiencing the high quality of life and services Key Biscayne provides.

