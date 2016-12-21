If you dona t want to be stuck behind cyclists, herea s where to avoid Friday night
Critical Mass is here once more, and drivers looking to avoid the crush of cyclists should keep their Friday night route in mind. The monthly bike ride starts at 7:15 p.m. at 150 NW First St. and winds through Little Havana, West Flagler, Coral Gables, Miracle Mile, Coral Way, Shenandoah, The Roads, Brickell and downtown Miami for 13 miles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Join Adam the Macho Lifeguard at this Years Gay... (Apr '15)
|4 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|7
|FIDEL CASTRO - CANNONIZED by POPE !
|18 hr
|Raoul Dahl Castro
|33
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|18 hr
|KING of CANADA
|14
|A discussion with one of many Miami Cubans (Apr '11)
|Wed
|Earl Spotted in O...
|33
|More Cuban Trash Destroyin Miami
|Wed
|Earls Record Play...
|8
|Do Black Girls or Mixed Black Girls Like Hispan... (Jul '10)
|Wed
|You Been Trumped
|155
|ADAM the MACHO LIFEGUARD ! Startling Photo !
|Wed
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|6
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC