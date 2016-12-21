If you dona t want to be stuck behind...

If you dona t want to be stuck behind cyclists, herea s where to avoid Friday night

Critical Mass is here once more, and drivers looking to avoid the crush of cyclists should keep their Friday night route in mind. The monthly bike ride starts at 7:15 p.m. at 150 NW First St. and winds through Little Havana, West Flagler, Coral Gables, Miracle Mile, Coral Way, Shenandoah, The Roads, Brickell and downtown Miami for 13 miles.

