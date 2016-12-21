Former Opa Locka commissioner Santiag...

Former Opa Locka commissioner Santiago leaves federal court

12 hrs ago

Luis Santiago, former commissioner for the City of Opa-Locka, exits the Federal Courthouse in Miami after surrendering to bribery charges. He pleaded 'Not Guilty' and was released after posting $50,000 surety bond on Friday, December 30, 2016.

