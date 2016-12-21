FMC Green Lights Miami Terminal Partnership
An agreement between two marine terminal companies located at the Port of Miami will go into force on December 31, 2016, permitting those parties to seek cooperation and commonality in both business and operating matters. The U.S. Federal Maritime Commission voted Thursday not to prevent the Miami Marine Terminal Conference Agreement from taking effect.
