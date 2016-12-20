Florida Grand Opera Welcomes Denyce Graves and Announces Songfest Master Series

Florida Grand Opera and Steinway & Sons Piano Gallery Miami are pleased to welcome internationally-celebrated mezzo soprano Denyce Graves on Thursday, January 5, 2017 in a one-night-only masterclass held at Steinway & Sons Piano Gallery Miami in Coral Gables. Each season FGO hosts a series of masterclasses for the members of its Young Artist Program.

