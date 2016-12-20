Florida Grand Opera Welcomes Denyce Graves and Announces Songfest Master Series
Florida Grand Opera and Steinway & Sons Piano Gallery Miami are pleased to welcome internationally-celebrated mezzo soprano Denyce Graves on Thursday, January 5, 2017 in a one-night-only masterclass held at Steinway & Sons Piano Gallery Miami in Coral Gables. Each season FGO hosts a series of masterclasses for the members of its Young Artist Program.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|why do american blacks have such low iq's? (Mar '09)
|31 min
|White Boy with a ...
|521
|FIDEL CASTRO - CANNONIZED by POPE !
|33 min
|AMERICAN OLIGARCHY
|23
|UN hails Fidel Castro as iconic leader of 20th ...
|38 min
|JFK made BooBoo
|3
|8 degrees below macho
|42 min
|Adolph Menjou Hitler
|11
|DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted !
|47 min
|GOD BLESS CUBA
|11
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|Fri
|Sheldon
|9
|Gay/Bi teens in Florida
|Fri
|Btmboi12
|9
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC