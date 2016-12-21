Firefighter of the Year embraces chances to expand his horizons, help others
The journey that brought 2016 Firefighter of the Year Miguel Hincapie to Key Biscayne actually started when he was a teenager driving around Miami with a group of friends. A typical outing turned shocking when a car right in front of theirs was involved in a bad crash.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Islander News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a stud male Yorkie
|3 hr
|Uribaleo
|1
|DISSOLVE the ELECTORAL COLLEGE OLIGARCHY !
|4 hr
|NO MORE OLIGARCHY
|1
|Join Adam the Macho Lifeguard at this Years Gay... (Apr '15)
|4 hr
|Earls Wife Conchita
|8
|FIDEL CASTRO - CANNONIZED by POPE !
|23 hr
|Raoul Dahl Castro
|33
|TRUMP SHOULD BE LOCKED UP for TREASON !
|23 hr
|KING of CANADA
|14
|A discussion with one of many Miami Cubans (Apr '11)
|Wed
|Earl Spotted in O...
|33
|More Cuban Trash Destroyin Miami
|Wed
|Earls Record Play...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC