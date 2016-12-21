Fired Miami cops joked about using black neighborhoods for target practice
Three rookie Miami police officers fired two days before Christmas joked in a group chat with other cops about using predominately black neighborhoods for target practice, an internal affairs investigation found this month. "There's a range in overtown on 1 and 11. Moving targets and they don't charge," added a third.
