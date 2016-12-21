Family seeks justice in cold-case shooting of grandmother
Nearly two decades after Milda Grabis was shot in the mouth by a burglar in Little Havana, dying 19 months later, her grandson refuses to let her story fade. Michael Grabis regularly emails and calls the Miami police department, which he believes didn't do enough to investigate at the time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Cuban Trash Destroyin Miami
|3 hr
|Earls Record Play...
|8
|FIDEL CASTRO - CANNONIZED by POPE !
|3 hr
|Earls Record Play...
|31
|A discussion with one of many Miami Cubans (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|Earl
|31
|Do Black Girls or Mixed Black Girls Like Hispan... (Jul '10)
|5 hr
|You Been Trumped
|155
|ADAM the MACHO LIFEGUARD ! Startling Photo !
|16 hr
|ADAM THE MACHO LI...
|6
|REDOTEX for sale (weight loose diet) (Jan '16)
|Tue
|Shoal Lake Exlax ...
|4
|DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted !
|Tue
|Earls Best Friend
|18
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC