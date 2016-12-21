Family seeks justice in cold-case sho...

Family seeks justice in cold-case shooting of grandmother

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Nearly two decades after Milda Grabis was shot in the mouth by a burglar in Little Havana, dying 19 months later, her grandson refuses to let her story fade. Michael Grabis regularly emails and calls the Miami police department, which he believes didn't do enough to investigate at the time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Miami Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
More Cuban Trash Destroyin Miami 3 hr Earls Record Play... 8
FIDEL CASTRO - CANNONIZED by POPE ! 3 hr Earls Record Play... 31
A discussion with one of many Miami Cubans (Apr '11) 4 hr Earl 31
Do Black Girls or Mixed Black Girls Like Hispan... (Jul '10) 5 hr You Been Trumped 155
ADAM the MACHO LIFEGUARD ! Startling Photo ! 16 hr ADAM THE MACHO LI... 6
REDOTEX for sale (weight loose diet) (Jan '16) Tue Shoal Lake Exlax ... 4
DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted ! Tue Earls Best Friend 18
See all Miami Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Miami Forum Now

Miami Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Miami Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iraq
 

Miami, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,614 • Total comments across all topics: 277,410,190

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC