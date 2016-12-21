Family-friendly things to do: Celebrate the new year with the stars

Go wild during the two-week Christmas vacation from school with festive activities such as holiday parades with the park's wild animal friends, arts & crafts, a Candy Cane Jungle, scavenger hunts and much more. Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, running through Jan. 8, at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami; 305-400-7000 or www.jungleisland.com; $39.95 adults, $32.95 kids 3-10.

