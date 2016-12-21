Family-friendly things to do: Celebrate the new year with the stars
Go wild during the two-week Christmas vacation from school with festive activities such as holiday parades with the park's wild animal friends, arts & crafts, a Candy Cane Jungle, scavenger hunts and much more. Details: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. daily, running through Jan. 8, at Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami; 305-400-7000 or www.jungleisland.com; $39.95 adults, $32.95 kids 3-10.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Miami Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ADAM the MACHO LIFEGUARD ! Startling Photo !
|4 hr
|ADAM Fanboy
|5
|REDOTEX for sale (weight loose diet) (Jan '16)
|4 hr
|Shoal Lake Exlax ...
|4
|A discussion with one of many Miami Cubans (Apr '11)
|4 hr
|Earls Best Friend
|30
|FIDEL CASTRO - CANNONIZED by POPE !
|5 hr
|Earls Best Friend
|29
|More Cuban Trash Destroyin Miami
|5 hr
|Earls Best Friend
|4
|DUMP the TRUMP ! - Great Posts Re-Posted !
|5 hr
|Earls Best Friend
|18
|8 degrees below macho
|9 hr
|Horatio Raises Caine
|18
Find what you want!
Search Miami Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC