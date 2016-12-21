Coconut Grove's one-of-a-kind King Mango Strut didn't disappoint in 2016.
Led by grand marshal Luther Campbell , the annual parade poked fun at topics new and old including Donald Trump, Fidel Castro, Zika and Gov. Rick Scott. It was the 35th year for the popular event, which began as a send-up of the Orange Bowl parade, the King Orange Jamboree.
