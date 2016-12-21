Bullard moves from Miami to North Florida in bid to win Democratic Party chairmanship

Former state Sen. Dwight Bullard has moved from Miami-Dade County to rural Gadsden County near Tallahassee to keep alive his bid to become chairman of the Florida Democratic Party. Bullard appeared to be out of the race to replace Allison Tant, the outgoing chair, when he lost an election for a Miami-Dade state committeeman post to Stephen Bittel, another candidate for the party's chairmanship, earlier this month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.