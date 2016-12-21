August: Police Chief leads major Peach March in Liberty City

Armed with an arsenal of smiles and determined to improve the relationship between the public and the police, Key Biscayne Police Chief Charles Press, the Miami Children's Initiative and local law enforcement officials from all over Miami made their way to Liberty City and joined hundreds of residents at the Back to School Summer Jam and Peace March. "I wish my parents were here to see this," he said, addressing the crowd after the march and before the party.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Islander News.