Atlantic Broadband set to unveil Gigabit connectivity in Aug-17

US cableco Atlantic Broadband has announced that the first phase of its 'FastForward Miami' initiative is now underway, boosting download speeds in the Miami Beach area. Customers situated in the area, including in Aventura, Bal Harbour, Bay Harbor Islands, Golden Beach, North Bay Village, Pinecrest, South Miami, Sunny Isles Beach, Surfside and downtown Miami, now have access to downlink transmission speeds of up to 250Mbps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.